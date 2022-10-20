Major Horsham store to create Santa's grotto for children - and pet dogs - with Lego gifts on offer
A major Horsham store is offering children – and their pet dogs – the chance of an early meeting with Santa and his elves from next month.
And the youngsters’ magic moments with Father Christmas at Horsham’s John Lewis store will include receiving a Lego gift from the Great Man.
And if it’s all a bit too exciting for some, the store will also be offering some ‘quiet sessions.’
A spokesperson said: “We are committed to making our experiences accessible to as many customers as possible and will be offering quiet sessions for those who need or prefer it.
“We know that our customers love to have their pets with them at key family moments - so we'll be the first high street retailer to allow dogs to be photographed with Santa along with the rest of the family.”
But it all comes at a price. A 15-minute visit to Santa’s Grotto and The Magic Tree costs £20 per child. That will give youngsters a chance to plant a ‘magic bean that turns into your very own mini Christmas tree that you can decorate,’ said the John Lewis spokesperson. Young visitors will also receive a Lego Creator or Lego Duplo gift set ‘and buy a photo taken with Santa.’
A shorter five-minute visit costs £15 per child which will include a Lego or Lego Duplo gift and ‘buy a photo taken with Santa.’
Father Christmas and his grotto will be at the store in Albion Way, Horsham, from November 12.