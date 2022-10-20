And the youngsters’ magic moments with Father Christmas at Horsham’s John Lewis store will include receiving a Lego gift from the Great Man.

And if it’s all a bit too exciting for some, the store will also be offering some ‘quiet sessions.’

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to making our experiences accessible to as many customers as possible and will be offering quiet sessions for those who need or prefer it.

Santa's Grotto at John Lewis in Horsham is looking forward to visits from children - and their pet dogs

“We know that our customers love to have their pets with them at key family moments - so we'll be the first high street retailer to allow dogs to be photographed with Santa along with the rest of the family.”

But it all comes at a price. A 15-minute visit to Santa’s Grotto and The Magic Tree costs £20 per child. That will give youngsters a chance to plant a ‘magic bean that turns into your very own mini Christmas tree that you can decorate,’ said the John Lewis spokesperson. Young visitors will also receive a Lego Creator or Lego Duplo gift set ‘and buy a photo taken with Santa.’

A shorter five-minute visit costs £15 per child which will include a Lego or Lego Duplo gift and ‘buy a photo taken with Santa.’