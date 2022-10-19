Edit Account-Sign Out
Road near Horsham - dubbed a 'swimming pool' - floods again despite 'repairs'

A road near Horsham that has flooded so many times it’s been dubbed a ‘swimming pool’ was submerged again this week – just months after it was ‘repaired.’

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 4:36pm

Cripplegate Lane in Southwater became the butt of a long-running joke among villagers after it sank under water almost every time it rained.

Cars frequently became stuck after attempting to pass through the floods and residents labelled the area a ‘disaster.’

Concerns were raised that the area could be dangerous if drivers suddenly came across floods at night.

Cripplegate Lane in Southwater has flooded again this week - despite repairs being carried out by West Sussex County Council

West Sussex County Council said in June last year that investigation work was ongoing to try to find the root cause of the issue and a long-term solution.

And it finally acted in February this year when it closed the road for several days while workmen carried out ‘emergency drain’ repairs.

However, following heavy rain again this weekend, the road once more flooded.

Now villagers are accusing the county council of wasting public money. One said: “Obviously the repairs did not work then.”

West Sussex County Council says it will now investigate to see if leaf fall has caused a blockage.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, even the most efficient highway drainage system can be overwhelmed in persistent, torrential downpours and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Work to improve the drainage system in the lane and increase its capacity was completed in February this year. A Highway Steward will investigate today (Wednesday) to check if recent leaf fall has caused a blockage. If so, drainage cleansing works will be instigated.”

