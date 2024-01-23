Major retailer Aldi reveals when new Horsham store will open
The multi-million-pound new store is currently under construction on the Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way on the site of the former Curry’s building.
The supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the new store in October 2023 but has faced a string of delays to its plans – but now says that construction is ‘progressing well.’
The company originally revealed in March last year that building of the new store had hit a hitch. Southern Water said that it was undertaking investigations at the site but later said they had been resolved.
A spokesperson said at the time: “The proposed development of Aldi is on a public sewer, which required some further investigation. We have now worked with Aldi and completed our investigation.”
However, construction of the new store remained behind schedule because of what Aldi described as ‘unforseen works taking place by statutory bodies.’
But this week an Aldi spokesperson revealed it hopes to open the store later this year. The spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Horsham store is progressing well as we move towards opening at the end of this year.
"This will create up to 50 new jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”
Aldi says it has wanted to open a new store in Horsham for some time and many local residents have expressed delight at the prospect.
The supermarket site will be landscaped and have 96 car parking spaces, including nine designated parent and child bays, and five blue badge bays. There will also be four electric vehicle charging points with provision for eight more when needed in the future.
Aldi says that, unlike other supermarkets, Aldi is not a ‘one stop shop’ but has smaller stores focusing on a ‘limited range of great value, high quality goods, complementing rather than competing with existing local shops and services.’
Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the new store in November 2022. Hundreds of letters of support for Aldi were sent to the council by local residents when the supermarket chain first applied for planning consent.