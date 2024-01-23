Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry John Baker, 23, from Pulborough, has been awarded a top honour in this country – as well as one in America.

Harry has been honoured with a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate for his life and death fight to drag his friend from the bottom of the pool to safety and then to resuscitate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award follows an earlier honour in America – a Milwaukee Marquette Police Dept Citizens Life Saving Award. Harry’s brave actions happened after an incident at a pool at a private house in Panama City Beach, Florida, on the evening of March 11 last year.

Pulborough hero student Harry Baker receiving his award in America for his bravery in saving a friend from drowning

Harry, who is a track and field athletic student at Marquette University, Milwaukee, spotted something at the bottom of the pool, realised it was a person lying on the bottom and dived in to investigate.

There he found the lifeless body of one of his friends, hauled him to the surface, and then with the help of another friend pulled him out of the pool and began to administer cardiac pulmonary resuscitation.

He then realised that the friend had swallowed his tongue and he quickly cleared his friend’s airways and continued with the CPR – which eventually worked and the friend was rushed to hospital where he went on to make a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “If Harry had not acted as he did as quickly as he did then there is no doubt that his friend would not have survived.

"He did a superb job, first in spotting his friend at the bottom of the pool, then by dragging him to the surface and then in resuscitating him.

“His friend undoubtedly owes his life to him and Harry richly deserves the award he is to receive. He was without question the right person in the right place at the right time.”