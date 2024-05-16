Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major fashion retailer has reopened a popular store in West Sussex two years after a devastating fire.

Peacocks officially reopened in Littlehampton High Street this morning (Thursday, May 16).

To celebrate the reopening of the store, Peacocks offered ‘exclusive opening day discounts’ plus golden tickets, giving the first ten customers £50 to spend in store.

A Peacocks spokesperson said: “The reopening of the Littlehampton store has been greatly received by the community, with queues spanning down the high street, with customers ready to shop the latest fashion.

Littlehampton mayor Freddie Tandy officially reopened the Peacocks store in Littlehampton High Street

"The store stocks a wide range of women’s, men’s and kids fashion in a large variety of sizes and all at great value prices.

"In addition to this Peacocks celebrity collections that are available for customers to shop including, the new Louise Redknapp Edit, the menswear range as seen on Michael Owen as well as the new lingerie range as loved by Caprice.”

The shop was forced to close in July 2022 after a blaze broke out.

Six fire engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were sent to tackle the fire on the afternoon of Saturday, July 9. The branch had been closed ever since.

Mayor Freddie Tandy cut the ribbon at the store opening on Thursday.

A Peacocks spokesperson added: “We are so excited to be able to welcome shoppers back to the store. The store design is amazing, and we are sure our new and existing customers will love it.

"We have opened with all the latest styles including an amazing selection of transitional styles to prepare Littlehampton for the warmer months ahead.”