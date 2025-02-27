Major retailer The Range set to open new garden centre in Horsham

Major retailer The Range is getting set to open a new ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ in Horsham.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer is taking over many Homebase stores across the country including the Homebase branch at Broadbridge Heath Retail Park.

The Homebase store there has been selling stock at discounted prices and displaying ‘Closing Down’ signs for weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in a statement this week, Homebase has announced that it has opened 18 ‘new and exlusive Garden Centres by Homebase’ across the UK – and says it will be opening a new store in Horsham in March.

Homebase at Broadbridge Heath Retail Park is being taken over by The Range and is opening a 'Garden Centre by Homebase' in March

Developers Dunmoore submitted a planning application to Horsham District Council for a new Range store in Billingshurst but it was turned down last week. Dunmoore said that The Range had hoped to open the Billingshurst outlet, as well as taking over the Homebase premises in Broadbridge Heath.

In its statement, Homebase say: ‘"Exciting news! 18 brand-new & exclusive ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’ have officially opened inside The Range superstores across the UK! From Pollokshaws in Glasgow to Newton Abbot in Devon – and plenty more in between!”

It says stores in Eastbourne, Morecambe and Oxford will open this Friday and that Horsham will be one of 14 more opening in March. Other openings, it says, will also be announced soon.