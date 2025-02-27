Major retailer The Range set to open new garden centre in Horsham
The retailer is taking over many Homebase stores across the country including the Homebase branch at Broadbridge Heath Retail Park.
The Homebase store there has been selling stock at discounted prices and displaying ‘Closing Down’ signs for weeks.
Now in a statement this week, Homebase has announced that it has opened 18 ‘new and exlusive Garden Centres by Homebase’ across the UK – and says it will be opening a new store in Horsham in March.
Developers Dunmoore submitted a planning application to Horsham District Council for a new Range store in Billingshurst but it was turned down last week. Dunmoore said that The Range had hoped to open the Billingshurst outlet, as well as taking over the Homebase premises in Broadbridge Heath.
In its statement, Homebase say: ‘"Exciting news! 18 brand-new & exclusive ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’ have officially opened inside The Range superstores across the UK! From Pollokshaws in Glasgow to Newton Abbot in Devon – and plenty more in between!”
It says stores in Eastbourne, Morecambe and Oxford will open this Friday and that Horsham will be one of 14 more opening in March. Other openings, it says, will also be announced soon.
