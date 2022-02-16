Michelin Guide 2022: Tillingham awarded Michelin Green Star

Tillingham in Peasmarsh was awarded a Michelin Green Star in the official list, which celebrates chefs who have put sustainable practices in place, such as working with sustainable producers, minimising plastic usage and avoiding food waste.

The Green Star was introduced to the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland in January 2021.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Tom Ryalls said: “We are part of a biodynamic vineyard which is farmed regeneratively, and we treat our produce, plants and livestock with the same care and respect as we treat our vines. Our walled garden follows the same holistic methods, including cover-cropping, companion planting and a no-dig approach.”

Chef Tom Ryalls at Tillingham which was awarded a Michelin Green Star.

The Green Star was introduced to the MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland in January 2021.

It highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices. These restaurants offer dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments, and are a source of inspiration both for keen foodies and the hospitality industry as a whole. Last year, 23 restaurants received the accolade; for 2022, that number has grown to 31.

Every Green Star restaurant is different and works in its own unique way – but all make a difference to the world around them and act as role models to us all. Many work directly with growers, farmers and fishermen; forage in hedgerows and woodlands; grow plants and rear animals; and use regenerative methods such as no-dig vegetable gardens and successional cover crop growing. They also often go beyond environmental considerations to address issues related to ethics and wellbeing, as well as contributing to local, national or global charitable and educational projects.

In West Sussex three restaurant retained their one Michelin star status, these are defined by Michelin as ‘a very good restaurant in its category’.

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead, Restaurant Tristan, Horsham and Interlude in Lower Beeding all retained their stars in the 2022 guide.

On Gravetye Manor the guide says: “The kitchen garden provides the restaurant’s heartbeat – if it’s not in season, you simply won’t find it on the menu – and chef George Blogg really knows how to get the best out of his produce. Carefully executed, measured dishes appeal to both the taste buds and the eyes, with their vibrant flavours and appealingly colourful presentation. Service is warm and personalised, and bedrooms are luxurious.”

Restaurant Tristan’s has held its star for a number of years.

The Guide said: “Committed chef-owner Tristan Mason can always be found behind the stoves and he wisely offers a good variety of well-priced menus to keep the locals coming back time and again. Judiciously sourced local ingredients deliver distinct flavours and provide depth through carefully judged contrasts. His soufflés are a signature and it’s not often you see beer and cider pairings for your cheese.”

Interlude is part of a 240 acre, Grade I listed Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, now run by the owner of a South African vineyard.

The Guide said: “Both the Executive Chef and the Head Chef hail from South Africa, but the surprise tasting menu of 17+ courses keeps its focus firmly on the local area, with produce foraged from the garden or sourced nearby. Skilfully crafted dishes show good balance in their textures and flavours, and take on a creative, original style. They produce their own gin for the aperitifs and offer wines from their Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in The Cape.”