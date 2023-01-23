But Restore TV – an independent initiative run by Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited owned by the UK mobile operators EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – says it can help.
It says that there is ‘a small chance’ that mobile networks being improved in Horsham might cause interference to TV received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.
Restore TV chief executive Ben Roome said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”
He said they could send a free Restore TV filter for people to fit between their aerial lead and TV or set-top box “to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.”