More changes are on the way in Horsham town centre.

Milkshake bar Shakeaway in Horsham’s Carfax closed suddenly this week. And the former Aga store in Market Square – which has been empty for some considerable time – is now getting ready for a new tenant.

A notice in Shakeaway’s window announced its closure and pointed out that the nearest Shakeaway is now in Crawley.

The Shakeaway milkshake bar in Horsham's Carfax has shut suddenly. Photo: Sarah Page

The notice read: “We would like to thank all our lovely customers who have visitied the store over the past 11 years and we hope to see you in our Crawley store.”