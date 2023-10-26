BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

More changes on the way in Horsham town centre

More changes are on the way in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Milkshake bar Shakeaway in Horsham’s Carfax closed suddenly this week. And the former Aga store in Market Square – which has been empty for some considerable time – is now getting ready for a new tenant.

A notice in Shakeaway’s window announced its closure and pointed out that the nearest Shakeaway is now in Crawley.

Have you read? New BP petrol station and M&S store opens between Horsham and Crawley

The Shakeaway milkshake bar in Horsham's Carfax has shut suddenly. Photo: Sarah PageThe Shakeaway milkshake bar in Horsham's Carfax has shut suddenly. Photo: Sarah Page
The Shakeaway milkshake bar in Horsham's Carfax has shut suddenly. Photo: Sarah Page
Most Popular

Major South Downs road to close ‘for short time’ on Friday

Plans to convert Horsham building into Women’s Institute HQ

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The notice read: “We would like to thank all our lovely customers who have visitied the store over the past 11 years and we hope to see you in our Crawley store.”

Meanwhile, a surveyors’ notice in the former Aga store stated that the shop lease is now ‘under offer.’

Related topics:Crawley