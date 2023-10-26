More changes on the way in Horsham town centre
More changes are on the way in Horsham town centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Milkshake bar Shakeaway in Horsham’s Carfax closed suddenly this week. And the former Aga store in Market Square – which has been empty for some considerable time – is now getting ready for a new tenant.
A notice in Shakeaway’s window announced its closure and pointed out that the nearest Shakeaway is now in Crawley.
The notice read: “We would like to thank all our lovely customers who have visitied the store over the past 11 years and we hope to see you in our Crawley store.”
Meanwhile, a surveyors’ notice in the former Aga store stated that the shop lease is now ‘under offer.’