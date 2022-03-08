Claire Jones and Felicity Jay, founders of the not-for-profit, community interest company Creative Heart, were nominated by customers at Morrisons in Littlehampton after its community champion, Alison Whitburn, put out a call on Facebook.

Alison visited Claire and Felicity at the arts café, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, today to present them with a hamper each.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, presents hampers to Claire Jones and Felicity Jay at Creative Heart to celebrate International Women's Day

The nomination described Creative Heart as an ‘amazing place’ and said the pair deserved the award for all ‘the hours they put in with their volunteers to run this place’.

Alison said: “I asked customers to vote for women who were either inspiring, or continually contributed in our community. I had a few nominated and then asked our colleagues to choose the winner.”

In fact Alison herself was one of the people nominated for the prize, with customers saying they are grateful for all she does for the community in Littlehampton.

Claire and Felicity said it was very exciting to receive the prize.

“We feel so thankful and so very blessed for those who nominated and voted for us,” they wrote on Facebook.

