Worthing Childminders Association, known as Magic Minders, was established in 2002 with the help of a grant from West Sussex County Council.

A glass window has been designed by chairman Sue Williams and past chairman Louise Standing in collaboration with glass expert Siobhan Jones for Worthing Pier to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Magic Minders gather on the steps of the Pavilion Theatre to sing Happy Birthday

Founder member Nicky Gare-Mogg said: “We were encouraged to set up because the county council realised childminders were leaving the profession due to lack of support.

“The association was set up as a way for childminders to support each other, predominantly through a weekly drop-in.

“One aim is to raise the profile of registered childminders. We have 65 members across the Worthing area, each working in their own homes.

“Together we organise training for our members, including first aid and safeguarding.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with the Magic Minders glass window

“One of our main successes is our vacancy scheme, which is a free service that parents can access to help them find a local childminder to suit their needs.”

Over the years, Magic Minders has held many wonderful group events, including picnics at High Salvington Windmill, train rides at Field Place Miniature Railway, Christmas parties and outings to the fire station and farms.

As a group, it has also been able to invite visitors to the drop-in, including reptiles, owls and Sussex Police, ensuring the children have many diverse and exciting experiences.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman joins Magic Minders on Worthing Pier to view the new glass window for the group's 20th anniversary

Nicky added: “Our members also regularly meet for Forest School and Beach School activities with each other.

“We have attended many Worthing community events to raise the profile of registered childminders, including Broadwater and Durrington carnivals and Worthing Playday.

“We have also had a seafront flower bed that we have enjoyed maintaining through the year, with different children’s story themes.”

Members gathered on Worthing Pier today to see the glass window and were joined by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman to celebrate the anniversary with a group singsong and an ice cream.

Magic Minders provides support to people going through the registration process, with a team of members on hand to give advice and guidance.

Members deliver the Early Years Foundation Stage, which supports childrens’ learning and development and offer flexible childcare to suit parents’ working patterns. Visit www.magicminders.co.uk for more information.