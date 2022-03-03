Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, visited St Catherine’s School this morning to present the gift from the Morrisons Foundation, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

Alison said: “I’m so proud to be helping kids in my community through this donation of books. We are living through challenging times and I hope these stories will give children at St Catherine’s some fun and enjoyment.”

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, at St Catherine's School to donate a bundle of books for the school library

The foundation said the donation came after a recent study conducted by the trust showed reading provided a vital refuge for children during the lockdowns.

The survey found 59 per cent of children felt better thanks to reading during lockdown, 50 per cent said reading inspired them to dream about the future beyond Covid-19 and 32 per cent said it helped them when they felt sad because they could not meet up with family and friends.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation trustee said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the National Literacy Trust again to provide books to thousands of pupils across the UK.

“We hope these books for school libraries in our local communities will give enjoyment to children and help to boost their literacy skills.”

The donation to St Catherine’s, in Highdown Drive, was one of 497 bundles given to schools throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Books included The Extraordinary Life of Amelia Earhart by Sheila Kanani and The Racehorse Who Learned to Dance by Clare Balding.

The initiative aims to encourage children to read for pleasure as World Book Day celebrates its 25th anniversary. Over the past three years, Morrisons’ community champions have shared out 20,000 books with schools in their area.

Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are proud to join forces with Morrisons Foundation to provide thousands of books to children who need them most this World Book Day.