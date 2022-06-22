Morrisons Hope campaign: Awards presented to heroes of Littlehampton community by Morrisons

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, has presented four awards to celebrate Moments of Hope. She said: "I was honoured to give out these awards. We have a great community."

People were asked to post nominations on Facebook for the People's Choice Award and the winner was Di Brown, known as Aunty Di, from Littlehampton Baptist Church's toddler group. Alison said: "People said she is so lovely and helps and volunteers in the community, as well as running the group."

The Eco Award went to Arundel Church of England School for its work in the community and on its peace garden. Alison said: "They help organise litter picks and encourage recycling, and have designed a poster on it for their newsletter."

Arundel Church of England School won the Eco Award for the pupils' work in their school peace garden

The Organisation Award went to Rachel Hunt, who runs the OnPoint project, which provides free sanitary products to anyone who needs them.

Alison said: "She collects sanitary protection and we have a red box for people to donate. Rachel then delivers them for free to the community. In this day and age, with the cost of living, it’s very popular - it all helps."

The Hero Award was presented to Helen Bradshaw for her tireless community work.

Helen Bradshaw won the Hero Award for her tireless community work

Alison explained: "She set up a very helpful Facebook page during the pandemic, helped set up a soup kitchen, runs Free Cakes for Kids Littlehampton, which gives a birthday cake to children who may not get one otherwise, and runs Caterpillar Club Baby and Toddler Group.”

Rachel Hunt, who won the Organisation Award, with her children, who often help her