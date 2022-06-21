Bodybuilder plans Littlehampton fitness day to support Models of Diversity

Campaigner Angel Sinclair, an ex-model, dedicates the charity to broadening the modelling, beauty and media industry and opening it up to 'the beautiful people that we don’t often get to see on our Instagram feeds, billboards, TV ads and runways'.

She and the charity's ambassadors will be joining Natalie at Southfields Jubilee Centre on Saturday, July 23, for an eight-hour exercisathon.

Natalie, who runs Get Fit With Nat, is asking people to make a donation of £5 or more to join a class and collect sponsorship to support the charity.

Angel said: "We campaign for more brands to work with differently abled people, older models, plus size models and many more unrepresented groups."

The schedule of 45-minute classes starts at 10am with mums and babies. There will be a chair-based class at 11am, full body with resistance bands at 12pm, core and balance at 1pm, cardio killer at 2pm.

People can donate and join a class from home via @ModelsofDiversity or @GFWN.ONLINE Instagram Live. Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/MoDFitathon for more information and to make a donation.

Bodybuilder Natalie Whitehead is running a fun family fitness day for all levels and abilities