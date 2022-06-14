Morrisons Littlehampton staff say thank you to Stonepillow for supporting a colleague's family

Alison Whitburn, the store's community champion, organised the raffle and the £92 raised was match-funded by the Morrisons Foundation.
She presented Sarah Dakin, fundraising and communications manager at Stonepillow, with a donation of £184, as well as a box of toiletries to help their clients.
Alison said: "A colleague at our store asked if we could do a fundraiser for them as they had helped a family member and said they had been an amazing support to them and continue to be a help."
Stonepillow provides services to support the homeless and rough sleepers in Arun and Chichester.
