Morrisons Littlehampton staff say thank you to Stonepillow for supporting a colleague's family

Staff at Morrisons in Littlehampton supported a raffle for Stonepillow as a thank you for the help the charity is giving to a colleague's family.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 11:27 am

Alison Whitburn, the store's community champion, organised the raffle and the £92 raised was match-funded by the Morrisons Foundation.

She presented Sarah Dakin, fundraising and communications manager at Stonepillow, with a donation of £184, as well as a box of toiletries to help their clients.

Alison said: "A colleague at our store asked if we could do a fundraiser for them as they had helped a family member and said they had been an amazing support to them and continue to be a help."

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, and her manager Sharon present Sarah Dakin, fundraising and communications manager at Stonepillow, with a box of toiletries and a donation of £184

Stonepillow provides services to support the homeless and rough sleepers in Arun and Chichester.

