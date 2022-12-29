The Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the unique, creative, quirky and most exciting businesses across the country.

On December 14, 27 independent businesses from 28 counties across the UK were celebrated as national award winners in the inaugural ‘National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022’.

With 28 ‘Muddy’ counties, each with their own raft of winners, a ‘Best of the Best’ national winner was picked for each category – from Best Art Space to Boutique Stay, Best Restaurant to Yoga Studio.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “I set up the Muddy Stilettos Awards, nine years ago to give local, lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are. The quality of the regional award winners has been so high over the years that it made sense to recognise and celebrate ‘the best of the best’ with a National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.”

The Cowdray Farm Shop is one of the winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022

An astonishing 75,000 businesses were nominated and 765,000 votes cast in 2022, in partnership with national sponsor Healthily and local partner SEALIFE.

Here are the Muddy Stiletto Awards winners 2022 for Sussex:

ART SPACE: The Green Tree Gallery (Haywards Heath)

BAR: Ladle (Hastings)

BEAUTY SALON: The Urban Sanctuary (Haywards Heath)

BOOKSHOP: Heygates (Bognor Regis)

BRIDAL STORE: Cath Adam @ The Bride Shop (Crawley)

BOUTIQUE STAY: The Star (Polizzi Collection)

CAFÉ: The Pink Cabbage Produce Co (Mayfield)

CHILDREN’S BUSINESS: The Outdoors Project (Brighton)

DAY SPA: Bailiffscourt (Climping)

DESTINATION PUB: The Crown Inn Dial Post (Horsham)

FAMILY ATTRACTION: Weald & Downland (Chichester)

FARM SHOP/DELI: Cowdray Farm Shop (Midhurst)

FITNESS INSTRUCTOR: Esther Rose Featherstone (Haywards Heath)

FLORIST: Beachtown Blooms (Arundel)

HAIR SALON: Tonics (Horsham)

HOTEL: Alexander House Hotel (Turners Hill)

JEWELLER: RTFJ (Haywards Heath)

LIFESTYLE STORE: The Neighbourhood Store (Shoreham)

LOCAL PRODUCER (FOOD/DRINK): Knepp Wild Range (West Grinstead)

NEW LIFESTYLE START-UP: Hare & Hush (Battle)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Rachel Pearson Photography (Horsham)

RESTAURANT: Pitch (Worthing)

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS: Buy The Weigh (Ticehurst)

THEATRE/ARTS VENUE: Komedia (Brighton)

WEDDING VENUE: Cissbury Barns (Findon)

WOMEN’S FASHION STORE: Pure (Hastings)

YOGA/PILATES STUDIO: Old Town Yoga (Hastings)

There were also a number of mentions for Sussex businesses in the national awards.

Weald & Downland Living Museum, Chichester, Sussex was a finalist in the family attraction category, the winner was Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, Norfolk.

The Cowdray Estate said: “We are absolutely delighted that Cowdray Farm Shop has been announced as National Winner in the inaugural Muddy Stilettos National Awards Finals 2022 in the Best Farm Shop/Deli category!

“A huge thank you must go to all of the wonderful Farm Shop team, from our chefs and bakers to our butchery team and all of our Farm Shop assistants who work so hard to make the Farm Shop such a special place, as well as to our fantastic customers for your continued support.⁠"

Other finalists include Tonics Hair in Horsham which was in the hair salon, Neighbourhood Store in Shoreham-by-Sea was a finalist in lifestyle store category, Pitch in Worthing was a finalist in the restaurant category.