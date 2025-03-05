My favourite pub in Sussex – with roaring fires, fantastic food and staff that make you feel like family

The very best of everything modern British country pubs have to offer, The George has placed at number 72 in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for 2025. And not only is the food outstanding, it’s cosy, stylish and has a really friendly atmosphere.

But while The George is a fantastic venue, we know there are lots of other amazing pubs out there in Sussex. And we’d love to hear about them. So please do share you favourites via our Your World social network: https://www.yourworld.net/

The name of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list is a little misleading as the list actually celebrates the top 100 gastropubs in the UK, hence why The George was included.

Voted for by 100 industry professionals, the purpose of the awards is recognising the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry, as well as being a source for the best pubs to dine at in the UK.

Situated in the stunning West Sussex countryside, in the picturesque village of Burpham, near Arundel, The George is a 18th century Grade II listed pub celebrated for its AA Rosette-winning cuisine.

Owned by the community since 2006, it is managed by husband-and-wife team Martin and Charlotte Bull, who took over the pub in 2023.

Martin is the head chef and general manager, while the charming Charlotte, ably assisted by sausage dog Autumn, runs the front of house.

The couple have a vast array of hospitality experience, having previously worked pubs around West Sussex including The Horse Guards Inn at Tillington, The Crate & Apple in Chichester, and the Royal Oak at East Lavant. Charlotte also worked at Design Vintage in West Stoke.

Charlotte said: “We’ve been here for a couple of years and it’s been wonderful. Our dream for this place was to get into the Gastropubs list, so we’re delighted we’ve achieved it this year. We have come above some incredible pubs, so we’re so really happy. We also have our AA rosettes. We’re mostly about the food here, it’s 80 per cent of our business. We just want to give people great food in a beautiful pub.”

Having worked at Design Vintage, which combined a café and interior design store, Charlotte developed a keen eye for what looks good which helped create a gorgeous aesthetic when the pub was refurbished in 2024.

The muted green colour scheme, cosy soft furnishings and natural touches like dried and fresh flowers gives it a classic feel with a modern twist. With two fires roaring, candles burning on the tables and a chilled vibe, it was exactly where I wanted to be on a rainy winter’s day. It’s everything a great country pub should be – cosy and warm, full of charm, with a friendly team of staff and excellent, locally sourced food.

Of working together, Charlotte said it works well for them, adding: “Martin’s downstairs, and I’m up here, but we really spur each other on to have that same passion.

“I love the interaction side of it and chatting to all the customers, and the food is everything to him, so we naturally have that divide of responsibilities. If he’s not cooking he’s reading about it. There’s not a restaurant or chef he doesn’t know about. He never gets bored of it.

“We also have a wonderful team of 21 that’s like a family. It really is a fantastic place to work and we love being here.”

I recently visited for lunch with a friend after a wintery walk around Arundel. Feeling cold and a bit soggy, being sat in one of the beautiful bay windows with radiators all around us to warm us up was just what we needed.

Charlotte was so warm and friendly, and even though this was our first visit we felt instantly welcomed into The George family.

The menu is full of dishes featuring fresh, local ingredients. Martin tries to source the majority of produce from within 20 miles of the pub, partnering with local farms, fishmongers and dairy producers.

Starters include scallops, smoked mackerel pate and winter chanterelles, while for your main course you could choose dishes such as roast cod with Jerusalem artichoke puree, slow-cooked BBQ brisket, venison haunch or a choice of steaks.

In the end, I opted for the burrata, fig, beetroot hummus, watercress (£12) for starter. The huge creamy white burrata looked pretty as a picture nestled in the bright pink hummus. It was almost too good to eat, but that would have made it hard to review. And I’m so glad I did devour it as it was gorgeous.

My friend had the venison scotch egg, quince aioli, pickled fennel and leaves (£10), which she said was totally delicious. It looked fab, and I was very tempted to dive into the oozy eggs when she wasn’t looking.

For main course, I had a pub classic of battered haddock, chips, pea puree, lemon and tartare sauce (£20). The huge, flaky white fish had such a light and crispy batter, and the chips were perfectly crunchy. The sharp tartare sauce gave it a freshness, and even though the dish was massive, I manage to polish the plate clean.

My friend’s steak and mushroom shortcrust pie, creamed potato, cavolo nero and gravy (£20) was hearty and full of flavour. It was a perfect seasonal dish, and showcased how pie and mash can be elevated in a gastropub of this calibre.

We really wanted to have a third course, but try as we might, we just couldn’t find room for pudding. Had we been able to, the chocolate and peanut butter fondant sounded divine, and I really wanted to know what deep fried custard would have been like.

I guess that’s what we’ll be ordering on our next visit…

The George is located at Main Street, Burpham, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9RR. For more information or to book a table, call 01903 883131, email [email protected] or visit https://georgeatburpham.co.uk/

