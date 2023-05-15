Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

National retailer closes its Littlehampton branch for good

​Another national chain has been lost from the high street in Littlehampton.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 15th May 2023, 13:18 BST

​Popular health food brand Holland and Barratt has been closed permanently.

The store, in High Street, shut its doors for the final time on April 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re committed to our customers in West Sussex and want to make sure we can bring them the very best health and wellness products and advice.

Most Popular
Holland and Barrett in High Street, Littlehampton, has closed for good. Pic: Google MapsHolland and Barrett in High Street, Littlehampton, has closed for good. Pic: Google Maps
Holland and Barrett in High Street, Littlehampton, has closed for good. Pic: Google Maps

HAVE YOU READ? Generous Littlehampton couple want to give away £100,000 to help their community

"We continually review our locations and can confirm that we closed our Littlehampton store on Sunday, April 30.

"Our next nearest store is just 1.3 miles away located in Rustington and we look forward to welcoming our customers from Littlehampton soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said all three members of staff who worked in the Littlehampton branch have been redeployed to different locations.

Related topics:HollandRustington