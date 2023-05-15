National retailer closes its Littlehampton branch for good

Popular health food brand Holland and Barratt has been closed permanently.
The store, in High Street, shut its doors for the final time on April 30.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re committed to our customers in West Sussex and want to make sure we can bring them the very best health and wellness products and advice.
"We continually review our locations and can confirm that we closed our Littlehampton store on Sunday, April 30.
"Our next nearest store is just 1.3 miles away located in Rustington and we look forward to welcoming our customers from Littlehampton soon.”
The spokesperson said all three members of staff who worked in the Littlehampton branch have been redeployed to different locations.