National retailer closes its Littlehampton branch for good

​Another national chain has been lost from the high street in Littlehampton.

​Popular health food brand Holland and Barratt has been closed permanently.

The store, in High Street, shut its doors for the final time on April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re committed to our customers in West Sussex and want to make sure we can bring them the very best health and wellness products and advice.

Holland and Barrett in High Street, Littlehampton, has closed for good. Pic: Google Maps

HAVE YOU READ? Generous Littlehampton couple want to give away £100,000 to help their community

"We continually review our locations and can confirm that we closed our Littlehampton store on Sunday, April 30.

"Our next nearest store is just 1.3 miles away located in Rustington and we look forward to welcoming our customers from Littlehampton soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad