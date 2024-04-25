New antiques and collectibles market to open in Horsham
The market will be held in West Street from Thursday May 2 and will be joining the popular Thursday produce, street food and crafts markets already in the Carfax.
Buskers will will be performing on the opening day and will have their own gazebo area in West Street.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “I’m really pleased that we are extending our open-air market offering to showcase a new range of products, building on the success of our other market operations.
“Thursdays are really good trading days in Horsham with lots of great street food on offer, and with more people now working locally in the town centre, the markets attract lots of shoppers to create a really lively trading atmosphere.”
Market operator Zac Coden from Coden Events added: “We are excited to be launching West Street Entrepreneurs Markets new Antiques and Collectibles Market which will be available every Thursday at the Bishopric end of West Street.
“We will be featuring some amazing traders such as Pammie from Bon Bon Antiques et Brocante, Roger from Three Chimneys Antiques and Collectibles and Lynda from Love Vintage Home and Garden.”