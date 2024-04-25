Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The market will be held in West Street from Thursday May 2 and will be joining the popular Thursday produce, street food and crafts markets already in the Carfax.

Buskers will will be performing on the opening day and will have their own gazebo area in West Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “I’m really pleased that we are extending our open-air market offering to showcase a new range of products, building on the success of our other market operations.

A new antiques and collectibles market is launching in Horsham next week

“Thursdays are really good trading days in Horsham with lots of great street food on offer, and with more people now working locally in the town centre, the markets attract lots of shoppers to create a really lively trading atmosphere.”

Market operator Zac Coden from Coden Events added: “We are excited to be launching West Street Entrepreneurs Markets new Antiques and Collectibles Market which will be available every Thursday at the Bishopric end of West Street.