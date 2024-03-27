New antiques market set to launch in Horsham
It will launch in West Street on Thursdays from May 2. Horsham District Council says the market will be run by Coden Events and that it is being started ‘in response to a growing local interest in antiques and upcycling of pre-loved items.’
Meanwhile a new Friday food market is being trialled in the Carfax. It is being run by Food Rocks which already runs the Thursday market there.
The Friday market offers a mix of local produce, art and craft, clothing, homeware and street food.
A council spokesperson said: “The market is being trialled weekly until the end of April with a view to making it a regular market if it proves popular with local shoppers."
It is planned for the market to run alongside the popular Friday Lates music and food events, run in partnership with the council, which returns to the Carfax at the start of June with a new programme of music, street food and refreshments.
Council deputy cabinet member for local economy Joanne Knowles said: “With more people now working locally on Thursdays and Fridays, these days are seen to offer significant potential to attract more shoppers to the town centre.
“I am really pleased we are supporting up and coming businesses to become market traders. If you are starting out with a new business or want to expand your current business offering into a new channel, why not consider market trading?
“It is a great low-cost, low-risk way to test your business in a friendly, supportive trading environment with an already well-established high customer footfall.”