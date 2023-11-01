​A new business has opened in a former clothes shop in the town centre.

The Nails Lounge, Littlehampton, launched on October 19, and owner Ellie Vu said the town has given the nail salon a warm welcome.

Ellie, who has another nail salon in Hertfordshire has been in the industry for 14 years. She said: “We have been open a couple of weeks now and it’s been going really well.

"I moved to the town and wanted to open a business here because I just thought it’s a beautiful place, with lovely beaches, and is a great place to raise my two children.”

The Nails Lounge offers manicures, pedicures, gel nails, nail extensions, nail art and brow waxing services.

It is located in part of the unit formerly occupied by M&Co in Littlehampton High Street, which closed down in July last year.

The other part of the unit remains empty for now.

Ellie, who works in the salon herself, has also taken on three members of staff.

For more information, call the shop on 07718 881368 or visit the Facebook page.

She added: “People already know us through our posts on social media.

"They have been coming in to get their nails done, and then introducing their friends and family to us to come in.

"So far, we’ve got really good reviews and we’re loving meeting everybody. All the ladies who live round here are very nice”

Ellie said she choose the high street location because it was nice and central and ‘had a good feel’ about it.

"I liked how nice and big it is, and I love seeing people come in and enjoy the atmosphere.”

1 . New nail salon opens The Nails Lounge has opened in the unit previously occupied by M&Co in Littlehampton High Street. Picture: The Nails Lounge Photo: The Nails Lounge

