BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Littlehampton bonfire is burned following cancellation of popular annual event

Littlehampton Bonfire Society has been saved from bankruptcy by a private charity fire service.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual Littlehampton Bonfire event had to be cancelled due to bad weather on Saturday, leaving the huge bonfire that had been built in limbo.

With West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service busy dealing with calls related to Storm Ciarán and unable to help a burn go ahead on Sunday or Monday, the society faced dismantling the bonfire at an estimated cost of £80,00.

Read More
Littlehampton Bonfire Society's 'heartbreak' over cancellation – how to make sur...
South East England Event Fire and Rescue saved the day by helping the Littlehampton bonfire to be burned yesterday. Picture: Sue BakerSouth East England Event Fire and Rescue saved the day by helping the Littlehampton bonfire to be burned yesterday. Picture: Sue Baker
South East England Event Fire and Rescue saved the day by helping the Littlehampton bonfire to be burned yesterday. Picture: Sue Baker
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This amount of money would have resulted in the society having to fold, which would have meant the end of all bonfire events going forward. But they then found South East England Event Fire and Rescue, a charity, which was able to help the burn go ahead for a small fee.

It took place yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 31) on Littlehampton seafront. It could not be advertised as a public event as the necessary insurance was not in place.

HAVE YOU READ? Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on date and late-night shopping details revealed

River Arun 'the highest it has ever been' in Arundel as Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sue Baker, Littlehampton Bonfire Society spokesperson, said: “Without the support of Fire Rescue Services, whose services we engaged for a nominal fee, the bonfire society faced bankruptcy and the end of a long-standing tradition and much-loved event in the town.

"We regard ourselves in their debt and are enormously thankful for their timely help.

“The cancellation of our event will not cancel out all bills to be paid – equipment was hired and services were employed – if you would like to see us back again next year please consider making a donation to our crowdfunding Just Giving page.”

Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSussex