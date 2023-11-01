Littlehampton bonfire is burned following cancellation of popular annual event

Littlehampton Bonfire Society has been saved from bankruptcy by a private charity fire service.

The annual Littlehampton Bonfire event had to be cancelled due to bad weather on Saturday, leaving the huge bonfire that had been built in limbo.

With West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service busy dealing with calls related to Storm Ciarán and unable to help a burn go ahead on Sunday or Monday, the society faced dismantling the bonfire at an estimated cost of £80,00.

South East England Event Fire and Rescue saved the day by helping the Littlehampton bonfire to be burned yesterday. Picture: Sue Baker

This amount of money would have resulted in the society having to fold, which would have meant the end of all bonfire events going forward. But they then found South East England Event Fire and Rescue, a charity, which was able to help the burn go ahead for a small fee.

It took place yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 31) on Littlehampton seafront. It could not be advertised as a public event as the necessary insurance was not in place.

Sue Baker, Littlehampton Bonfire Society spokesperson, said: “Without the support of Fire Rescue Services, whose services we engaged for a nominal fee, the bonfire society faced bankruptcy and the end of a long-standing tradition and much-loved event in the town.

"We regard ourselves in their debt and are enormously thankful for their timely help.