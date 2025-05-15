New cafe set to open in West Sussex village

A new cafe is getting set to open in a West Sussex village.

Southdowns Patisserie & Café is scheduled to open for business at Wharf Farm, Newbridge Road, Wisborough Green, later this month.

The business has previously operated as a handcrafted patisserie via pop-ups and special events and its owners say that the new cafe is ‘a dream come true.’

As well as patisserie, the cafe owners say they will serve fresh seasonal light lunches.

It will open on Saturday May 31 from 9am-4pm.