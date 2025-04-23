New coffee and bookshop to open in Worthing

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
Plans for a new coffee and book shop in Worthing have been revealed.

The new business will open in Chapel Road, at the site of the former Chapel Gifts and Books store, which has now closed.

The same as its predecessor, this new venture will also be run by Worthing Tabernacle church, which is next door.

HAVE YOU READ? New Greek coffee shop to open in Worthing

An artist’s impression of what the interior will look like has been put on the window of the store, along with a note thanking customers for their support of Chapel Gifts and Books over many years.

An opening date for the new business is not yet known.

The news comes at a time of lots of change in the town centre, with many businesses opening and closing in recent months.

The former Chapel Gifts and Books store will become a coffee and book shop. Picture: Katherine HM

1. New café

The former Chapel Gifts and Books store will become a coffee and book shop. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

An artist's impression of what the new coffee and book shop will look like. Picture: Katherine HM

2. New café

An artist's impression of what the new coffee and book shop will look like. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

The sign on the door at Chapel Gifts and Books

3. New café

The sign on the door at Chapel Gifts and Books Photo: Katherine HM

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice