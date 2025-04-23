New coffee and bookshop to open in Worthing

The new business will open in Chapel Road, at the site of the former Chapel Gifts and Books store, which has now closed.

The same as its predecessor, this new venture will also be run by Worthing Tabernacle church, which is next door.

HAVE YOU READ? New Greek coffee shop to open in Worthing

An artist’s impression of what the interior will look like has been put on the window of the store, along with a note thanking customers for their support of Chapel Gifts and Books over many years.

An opening date for the new business is not yet known.

The news comes at a time of lots of change in the town centre, with many businesses opening and closing in recent months.

1 . New café The former Chapel Gifts and Books store will become a coffee and book shop. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM

2 . New café An artist's impression of what the new coffee and book shop will look like. Picture: Katherine HM Photo: Katherine HM