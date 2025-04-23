New coffee and bookshop to open in Worthing

The new business will open in Chapel Road, at the site of the former Chapel Gifts and Books store, which has now closed.
The same as its predecessor, this new venture will also be run by Worthing Tabernacle church, which is next door.
An artist’s impression of what the interior will look like has been put on the window of the store, along with a note thanking customers for their support of Chapel Gifts and Books over many years.
An opening date for the new business is not yet known.
The news comes at a time of lots of change in the town centre, with many businesses opening and closing in recent months.
