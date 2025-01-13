New coffee shop opens at Horsham Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new coffee shop has opened at Horsham Station.

Train travellers said they were left ‘saddened’ after the sudden closure of a cafe at the station in December.

Many regular commuters said they relied on it for beverages and snacks while embarking on their journeys.

But now commuters are expressing delight as a new cafe – known as The Carriage – is open for business.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which is responsible for leasing the premises, had been seeking a replacement service since the previous cafe closed.