New coffee shop opens at Horsham Station

By Sarah Page
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new coffee shop has opened at Horsham Station.

Train travellers said they were left ‘saddened’ after the sudden closure of a cafe at the station in December.

Many regular commuters said they relied on it for beverages and snacks while embarking on their journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now commuters are expressing delight as a new cafe – known as The Carriage – is open for business.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which is responsible for leasing the premises, had been seeking a replacement service since the previous cafe closed.

Related topics:Govia Thameslink Railway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice