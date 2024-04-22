New eatery opens on site of former Sussex village gift shop and tea room

The former Cornstore Emporium in Pulborough has been transformed into a new eatery under new owners

The Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough ceased trading earlier this year but has now reopened under new owners.

Independently-owned wine bar Macklin’s announced last month that it was to take over the premises – and opened at the weekend under the name Macklins at The Riverside.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media message, they announced: “Suprise!! We have opened our doors! We are open for tea, coffee, cakes, breakfast and lunch 8am-4.30pm 7 days a week! AND we have some special deals for our opening weekend..see you soon!”