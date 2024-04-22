New eatery opens on site of former Sussex village gift shop and tea room
A new eatery has opened on the site of a former much-loved Sussex village gift shop and tea room.
The Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough ceased trading earlier this year but has now reopened under new owners.
Independently-owned wine bar Macklin’s announced last month that it was to take over the premises – and opened at the weekend under the name Macklins at The Riverside.
In a social media message, they announced: “Suprise!! We have opened our doors! We are open for tea, coffee, cakes, breakfast and lunch 8am-4.30pm 7 days a week! AND we have some special deals for our opening weekend..see you soon!”
They say they will also be opening a bistro there ‘in a few weeks.’