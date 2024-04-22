New eatery opens on site of former Sussex village gift shop and tea room

A new eatery has opened on the site of a former much-loved Sussex village gift shop and tea room.
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:55 BST
The former Cornstore Emporium in Pulborough has been transformed into a new eatery under new owners
The Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough ceased trading earlier this year but has now reopened under new owners.

Independently-owned wine bar Macklin’s announced last month that it was to take over the premises – and opened at the weekend under the name Macklins at The Riverside.

In a social media message, they announced: “Suprise!! We have opened our doors! We are open for tea, coffee, cakes, breakfast and lunch 8am-4.30pm 7 days a week! AND we have some special deals for our opening weekend..see you soon!”

They say they will also be opening a bistro there ‘in a few weeks.’

