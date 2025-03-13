New eatery set to open in Worthing town centre - with an unusual name
Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District has posted a photo on social media of a ‘new business opening in Chapel Road’.
It is named ‘Potatoast’ – with a potato and a slice of toast wearing sunglasses pictured on the shop front signage.
People in the comments have been speculating what the new business might be, with one person saying: “Potatoes shaped like toast? Toasted potato sandwiches? Intriguing.”
Another added: “Potato and toast, together at last!”
According to Potatoast’s Instagram page, it will be serving ‘jacket potato, toasts, breakfast and more’.
The latest photo posted on the account suggests a full English breakfast, loaded jacket potato may be on the menu.
The address is 28 Chapel Road – previously occupied by Jones Coffee Co. The independent coffee shop shut in December after two-and-a-half years in the town centre.