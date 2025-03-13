New eatery set to open in Worthing town centre - with an unusual name

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 17:39 BST
A former Worthing coffee shop is set to be replaced by a new, quirky eatery.

Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District has posted a photo on social media of a ‘new business opening in Chapel Road’.

It is named ‘Potatoast’ – with a potato and a slice of toast wearing sunglasses pictured on the shop front signage.

People in the comments have been speculating what the new business might be, with one person saying: “Potatoes shaped like toast? Toasted potato sandwiches? Intriguing.”

Potatoast is opening in Chapel Road, Worthing. Photo: Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District
Potatoast is opening in Chapel Road, Worthing. Photo: Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District

Another added: “Potato and toast, together at last!”

According to Potatoast’s Instagram page, it will be serving ‘jacket potato, toasts, breakfast and more’.

The latest photo posted on the account suggests a full English breakfast, loaded jacket potato may be on the menu.

The address is 28 Chapel Road – previously occupied by Jones Coffee Co. The independent coffee shop shut in December after two-and-a-half years in the town centre.

