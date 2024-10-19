Worthing coffee shop set to close in December after 'two and a half wonderful years' in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jones Coffee Co, on Chapel Road, Worthing, announced its closure earlier this week, after two and a half years in the town centre.

Although the business has enjoyed ‘continued growth’ since opening in 2022, owners Katie and Ben said the realities of a tough market had forced their hand, and they will be closing up shop in Mid-December.

Still, with thousands of lattes and sold and pastries scoffed, the team has plenty to be proud of. “We have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Worthing community and welcoming you to our little coffee shop over these years,” the status says.

"It’s been everything we could have wanted and more, and we believe we have created the place we set out to: a warm and welcoming space to enjoy the best coffee, inclusive to all, with quality and customer service at the heart of everything.”

Jones Coffee Co. Photo: Google Maps.

Bidding customers farewell, Katie and Ben also praised their staff and suppliers, who, they say, were ‘instrumental’ to the coffee shop’s success, as well as the partners, artists and local charities they’ve worked with over the last two years.

"To all of you who have ever walked through the doors and supported us – thank you,” they said. To those who return day after day – the biggest thank you. It is the best compliment to know that you’ve appreciated what we offer and that you’ve chosen us to continue visiting. We have never taken this for granted. To say it’s been a rollercoaster would be an understatement – it’s been incredibly tough, but a joy too. We have a huge amount of mixed emotions about this, and the decision has certainly not been easy.”