According to owners, brothers Aren and Loizo Kola, customers through the doors of Il Foxo so far have enjoyed their experience.

The coffee shop, which specialises in Greek coffees and pastries, opened on Sunday in Montague Place. It is in the unit previously occupied by The Loft barbershop, and is next door to Costa Coffee.

Aren and Loizo said: “We loved this location and wanted to open here because it reminded us of the Greek squares where everybody sits outside. We wanted families to be able to do this in our coffee shop, without cars around them. This is perfect

"Our customers so far have been really nice.”

When we visited this week, the cabinets featured gorgeous looking Greek delights, and we can’t wait to go back and try some.

The brothers run the coffee shop along with Aren’s fiancé Bérénice, and travel backwards and forwards every day from their home in Portsmouth.

Signs for the new coffee shop, which already has a branch in Havant, went up at the beginning of this month. It serves a range of sweet and savoury pastries, as well as Greek coffees and sweets. It has indoor and outdoor seating, and is open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week.

