Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the tagline ‘The Greek food we all know’ the new eatery will be based in South Street, in the unit formerly occupied by KFC before it moved to Chapel Road.

The business’s opening date has not been revealed yet, but it applied for a premesis licence from Worthing Borough Council last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If granted, it will allow Souvlaki Bar to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Souvlaki Bar is due to open at 38 South Street, Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM

HAVE YOU READ? Wiston Estate winery: Details of tours and tastings at this West Sussex vineyard and lunch in Chalk restaurant

The application reads: “Klodian Lleshi has applied to the Licensing Authority of: Worthing Borough Council for a Premises Licence in respect of the premises known as: Souvlaki Bar at: 38 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 3AA for the licensable activities: the sale by retail of alcohol on the premises from 11:00 to 23:00 Monday to Sunday.”

The news of the new restaurant comes after another Greek venue opened in the town in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montague Gyros opened on Monday, December 18, in The Montague Centre – at the site which was formally occupied by Game and a luggage store.

However, the business was not given the warmest of welcomes to the town – with the front window smashed on its first day of opening.