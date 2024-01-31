BREAKING

New Greek restaurant to open in Worthing

A new restaurant called Souvlaki Bar is set to open in the centre of Worthing soon.
With the tagline ‘The Greek food we all know’ the new eatery will be based in South Street, in the unit formerly occupied by KFC before it moved to Chapel Road.

The business’s opening date has not been revealed yet, but it applied for a premesis licence from Worthing Borough Council last month.

If granted, it will allow Souvlaki Bar to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Souvlaki Bar is due to open at 38 South Street, Worthing. Picture: Katherine HMSouvlaki Bar is due to open at 38 South Street, Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM
Souvlaki Bar is due to open at 38 South Street, Worthing. Picture: Katherine HM

The application reads: “Klodian Lleshi has applied to the Licensing Authority of: Worthing Borough Council for a Premises Licence in respect of the premises known as: Souvlaki Bar at: 38 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 3AA for the licensable activities: the sale by retail of alcohol on the premises from 11:00 to 23:00 Monday to Sunday.”

The news of the new restaurant comes after another Greek venue opened in the town in December.

Montague Gyros opened on Monday, December 18, in The Montague Centre – at the site which was formally occupied by Game and a luggage store.

However, the business was not given the warmest of welcomes to the town – with the front window smashed on its first day of opening.

Souvlaki is a Greek fast food consisting of small pieces of meat and sometimes vegetables grilled on a skewer.

