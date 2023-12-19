New Greek street food restaurant in Worthing targeted by vandals on first day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Montague Gyros opened on Monday (December 18) in The Montague Centre – at the site which was formally occupied by Game and a luggage store.
It came two months after a poster appeared on the shopfront, revealing the imminent opening of a new Greek food business – which later advertised for staff.
A new sign on the shop window informed customers that they could receive a free chicken or pork gyro on opening day. In a post on Instagram on Monday, Montague Gyros wrote: “We are open! Come and grab your first FREE gyros wrap.”
However, the business hasn’t been given the warmest of welcomes to the town – with the front window already smashed.
Photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Montague Gyros’ new restaurant opened today in The Montague Centre Worthing, receiving the Worthing welcome of an expensive window smashed.”
Worthing’s business improvement district (BID) manager Hannah Mamzaroli said the independent business ‘will be hit hard by this’.
“The initial reviews from customers were overwhelmingly positive, and people were so excited for them to open so it's really disappointing to see such mindless vandalism,” Hannah said.
"Sussex Police has been doing fantastic work on business crime, particularly over the last few weeks but unfortunately it's not possible to be everywhere at once.
"We would like to send Montague Gyros our best wishes and hope this hasn't disheartened them so early on.”
This is the second time a new restaurant in the Montague Centre has seemingly been targeted by vandals.
In March, the windows at Nando’s were smashed in and the planters outside damaged. Click here to read more.
Thankfully, the damage at Montague Gyros hasn’t deterred the staff who were rushed off their feet on opening day.
Worthing & Adur Food & Drink Group founder Melanie Peters said: “It was packed. The restaurant is a really nice addition to the town.”