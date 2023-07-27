Plans for a new retail park on the edge of Horsham – with a McDonald’s, Lidl, Starbucks and B&Q –have moved a step forward.

A planning application for the multi-million-pound development in Broadbridge Heath has now been submitted by West Sussex County Council.

It wants to build the retail park on the former council depot near Tesco’s which was declared surplus to requirements five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to planners on Horsham District Council, the county council says: “The design team have collaborated with four leading retail tenants who will fit-out and operate the completed buildings on site.”

How the new retail park - with a McDonalds, Lidl, B&Q and Starbucks - at Broadbridge Heath could look. Photo: contributed

Maps of the £15.47 million development show a proposed McDonalds drive-thru, Lidl supermarket, drive-thru Starbucks and a B&Q with garden centre.

Lidl has previously said that it wants to relocate its current store in Foundry Lane.

The retail park proposals are already splitting public opinion on social media with many in favour of the development but some expressing concerns about extra traffic in the already-busy area, along with concerns over littering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents in Horsham have long campaigned for a return of a McDonald’s restaurant in the area when the fast food chain closed its eatery in the town centre in 2014 after 25 years in the town.

Map of the area in Broadbridge Heath where it is planned to build a new multi-million-pound retail park. Photo contributed

In its statement to planners, the county council says: “We aspire to create a vibrant and sustainable place to visit and to work.”

It says access to the retail park would be from both east and west with a customer entry/exit via a new mini roundabout on Wickhurst Lane to the west and a customer entry/exit via the existing A24 connector road access to the east.

Service vehicle entry/exit would be via the existing A24 connector road access to the east with pedestrian access from Broadbridge Way to the north. Access from Wickhurst Lane would be the primary site entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad