New lakeside lodges have opened at a Sussex country house hotel – featuring water lilies sourced from Monet’s famed garden at Giverny.

The eight lodges – known as The Reeds – are set within 93-acres of grounds at the five-star South Lodge Hotel south of Horsham.

The lodges include two spa lodges said to ‘invite guests to connect to the natural world and immerse in the restorative power it holds.’

They are situated around the edge of South Lodge’s wild swimming lake and accessed via a woodland trail. The six lakeside lodges feature two-bedrooms, open plan living space and a range of modern features with views from a private terrace across the lake.

Set just back from the lake, the two lakeside spa lodges feature spaces for relaxation and contemplation. Each has its own steam shower, outdoor whirlpool bath and infrared halotherapy sauna.

The hotel says its lodges have been designed ‘to respect the surrounding ecology using innovative, up-cycled, locally sourced or naturally derived materials.’

Adding a touch of artistic heritage to The Reeds, the lake is being adorned with water lilies exclusively sourced from Monet’s renowned French garden – the only location outside of France to feature the lilies.

Danny Pecorelli, managing director of Exclusive Collection which owns South Lodge said: “We are incredibly proud to open The Reeds at South Lodge. Our aim is to provide guests with a luxurious yet sustainable retreat in line with our ‘B Corp certification’, where they can relax, rejuvenate and connect with the stunning natural surroundings of West Sussex.”

The Reeds offer guided wild swimming sessions in the lake and guests staying in the lodges will also have access to South Lodge’s award-winning facilities, including its 44,000 sq ft spa and three restaurants, including the Michelin star The Pass.

Lodge guests can order breakfast and charcuterie hampers filled with local Sussex produce, homemade granolas, freshly baked breads and pastries, and meats, with daily opportunities to collect fresh eggs from the hotel’s free-range chickens.

And the cost? – Rates start from £1,200 per night in a Lakeside Lodge, and £1,400 per night in a Spa Lodge.