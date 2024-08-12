Urgent works planned at Sussex school following 'structural fault'
West Sussex County Council is planning to install a new temporary classroom at Storrington Primary School following the discovery of ‘significant decay’ in a timber-framed building on the site.
The building, which has been used for teaching, had been relocated from a previous site and reassembled at the Storrington school in 2015.
In a report to planners, specialists DHA Planning, agents for the county council, say that the building is ‘beyond economic repair.’
Planning permission is being sought to replace it with a new modular classroom for a temporary period of up to two years while a more permanent solution is sought.
The specialists say that the new temporary building needs to be in place for the start of the September term.
The school, in Spierbridge Road, Storrington, has around 420 pupils aged from five to 11.
