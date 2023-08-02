New landlords have taken over the reins at a Horsham pub.

Husband and wife Aaron and Sarah Bruce are the new licensees of The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey.

The couple took over the pub on Monday and, said Aaron: “We just want to create a nice vibe.”

And, they added: “We are very much looking forward to getting involved in the local community. We welcome all enquiries for charities and good cause fundraising, party venue hire as we have an amazing large function room space that can be separated from the main bar with its own entrance, toilets and bar.

Sarah and Aaron Bruce - new landlords of The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey - with Dachsund pups Ronnie and Reggie. Photo contributed

"We are local for local heroes to help us with lots of seasonal drives such as, Help the Homeless Christmas collection donations as we have done for many many previous years.

"We are advocates for the local community and will be offering our pub out to local individuals, associations and groups before and during opening hours as a nice friendly welcoming space.”

The couple are both experienced in the pub and entertainment business and are planning a fun-filled ‘launch weekend’ on August 12 and 13 with famed DJ Double O on Saturday night and tribute artist Kylie Dyer performing on the Sunday evening. There will also be a bouncy castle to keep children entertained.

