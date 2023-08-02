BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

New landlords plan to create 'nice vibe' at Horsham pub

New landlords have taken over the reins at a Horsham pub.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Husband and wife Aaron and Sarah Bruce are the new licensees of The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey.

The couple took over the pub on Monday and, said Aaron: “We just want to create a nice vibe.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, they added: “We are very much looking forward to getting involved in the local community. We welcome all enquiries for charities and good cause fundraising, party venue hire as we have an amazing large function room space that can be separated from the main bar with its own entrance, toilets and bar.

Most Popular
Sarah and Aaron Bruce - new landlords of The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey - with Dachsund pups Ronnie and Reggie. Photo contributedSarah and Aaron Bruce - new landlords of The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey - with Dachsund pups Ronnie and Reggie. Photo contributed
Sarah and Aaron Bruce - new landlords of The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey - with Dachsund pups Ronnie and Reggie. Photo contributed

"We are local for local heroes to help us with lots of seasonal drives such as, Help the Homeless Christmas collection donations as we have done for many many previous years.

"We are advocates for the local community and will be offering our pub out to local individuals, associations and groups before and during opening hours as a nice friendly welcoming space.”

Have you read? Angry residents in village near Horsham raise fresh concerns over ‘appalling’ roads

14 Best hairdressers in Horsham

In pictures: Charming West Sussex house that’s ideal for ‘multi generational living’

The couple are both experienced in the pub and entertainment business and are planning a fun-filled ‘launch weekend’ on August 12 and 13 with famed DJ Double O on Saturday night and tribute artist Kylie Dyer performing on the Sunday evening. There will also be a bouncy castle to keep children entertained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile the couple’s pet miniature Dachsund puppies – Ronnie and Reggie – are already keeping customers entertained. They are only 14 weeks old so are not yet allowed to ‘roam free’ but the sight of them is proving irresistible to fellow dog-owners.