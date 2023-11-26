New limited-edition item on the menu at popular fast food chain in Sussex

Five Guys burger restaurant has released a brand new, limited edition pistachio milkshake - offering foodies the opportunity to indulge in a delicious and luxurious treat.

To make the shake, the Five Guys creamy vanilla shake base is blended with rich pistachio, and customers can also choose to mix in any other flavour from the shake menu for no extra cost.

Other flavours include Oreo, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Biscoff, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Banana, Salted Caramel and Bacon.

My sister and I popped along to one of the two Brighton branches to try it out, before it disappears from the menu in a few weeks.

What struck me when we walked into the Jubilee Street venue was how clean it was. And when we ordered, just how friendly and helpful the staff were.

To go with my limited-edition pistachio milkshake, I opted for a cheeseburger and Five Guys salted fries. I don’t think I realised just how big the portions were!

With a double-patty burger loaded with a host of toppings I could choose, so many fries and a very thick and creamy milkshake, this was a lunch of epic proportions. I was absolutely stuffed afterwards, in the best possible way. My sister felt the same after her hot dog with cheese, fries and salted caramel and chocolate milkshake. It was exactly the break and the sustenance we needed on a busy day of Christmas shopping.

The main event, the pistachio milkshake, isn’t listed as a specific Christmas item. But that pistachio flavour does feel really festive. And mixed in with the vanilla, it felt quite decadent.

The team also let me try a pistachio and chocolate blend, which was really rich and felt quite naughty. I’d recommend either!

Five Guys have branches in Brighton town centre, Brighton Marina, Chichester and Crawley, if you want to try it out for yourself.

For more information, see the Five Guys website.

