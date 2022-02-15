New look and new name for Crumbs and Creams in Chichester

The owner of Crumbs and Creams in South Street has revealed details of its new look.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:14 pm

The cafe is currently closed as it undergoes a refresh and will reopen next Tuesday, February 22 with a new name.

Iain Heatlie, director of Springfield Catering Management which owns the cafe, said: “We are going to change the name to Arcobaleno, which is rainbow in Italian.

“We felt the place needed a refresh and we were wondering what avenue to go down.

Crumbs and Creams in South Street, Chichester will reopen with a new name

“I was in Nottingham and visited an Italian cafe and I really liked the ethos of it so we decided to do something similar in Chichester. ”

The name is in memory to Iain’s father in law John McCallum who died last year and loved rainbows.

The cafe will also feature pictures from his career photographing motor racing in places such as Monte Carlo and Milan with drivers like Stirling Moss.

Iain said: “We will still have sandwiches and cakes but with an Italian twist. My step-daughter Rebecca will be managing the cafe, she lived in Milan for 12 years.”

The owners are also looking for full and part time baristas and waiting staff, either drop your CV through the door or email it to [email protected]

