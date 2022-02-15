Here are a few ideas of things we have found.
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
Scroll through our gallery for 11 things to do in the Chichester area in February half-term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.
1. Feathers, fins and fur at Chichester Ship Canal
Enjoy a family fun day at the Canal Heritage Centre and learn about local wildlife. You will be able to make masks, modesl and more. You can even go in animal fancy dress if you want. The event is free.
2. Boxgrove Priory
An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt
3. Play Cafe, Chichester Festival Theatre
This free event takes place on February 22 until 27 at Minvera bar and grill. Little ones can play with toys, read books, enjoy colouring in and dressing up while grown-ups can relax with a well-earned coffee and sweet treats.
4. Unlocking Petworth, Petworth House and Gardens
Until February 27 you can peek inside the Stone Hall, Cambridge Bedroom and Chamber Landing in the private apartments of Petworth House.