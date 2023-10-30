BREAKING
New Morrisons store to open in Horsham town centre

A new Morrisons store is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:19 GMT
The shop will be on the site of the former Sussex Lighting store at West Point in Springfield Road.

Workmen are currently at the Morrisons Daily premises which is scheduled to open on November 2.

In a notice, it says: "We are proudly independent with a group of convenience stores and service stations located across Sussex.

Site of the new Morrisons Daily store in Springfield Road, Horsham. Photo: Sarah PageSite of the new Morrisons Daily store in Springfield Road, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page
Site of the new Morrisons Daily store in Springfield Road, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

"Local people run our shops, and we pride ourselves on providing you with first class customer service and a shop tailored to local needs. By shopping with us you're supporting a local business so thank you!

"Here at West Point you’ll find our shop has an off licence and a wide range of groceries including Morrisons own brand products.

"We serve Costa coffee, Skwishee and a range of Morrisons baked good and hot food to go as well as Rollover hotdogs.

"We look forward to seeing you soon."

