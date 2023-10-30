New Morrisons store to open in Horsham town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shop will be on the site of the former Sussex Lighting store at West Point in Springfield Road.
Workmen are currently at the Morrisons Daily premises which is scheduled to open on November 2.
In a notice, it says: "We are proudly independent with a group of convenience stores and service stations located across Sussex.
"Local people run our shops, and we pride ourselves on providing you with first class customer service and a shop tailored to local needs. By shopping with us you're supporting a local business so thank you!
"Here at West Point you’ll find our shop has an off licence and a wide range of groceries including Morrisons own brand products.
"We serve Costa coffee, Skwishee and a range of Morrisons baked good and hot food to go as well as Rollover hotdogs.
"We look forward to seeing you soon."