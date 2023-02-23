New multi-million-pound retail park planned for Horsham with 'global brand' shops

Fresh plans are being drawn up to build a multi-million-pound retail park – to include new global brands – on the edge of Horsham.

West Sussex County Council wants to site the retail park as part of a regeneration scheme of a former council depot near Tesco’s in Broadbridge Heath. It says it would bring ‘a selection of new and exciting brands to the area.’

The new mix of shops would include a discount food retailer, along with a DIY centre and a garden store retailer – brands which, the council says, are currently not trading in Horsham. It would also include ‘two global food and beverage chains.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The proposed discount foodstore will help to ensure that residents have better access to affordable groceries and household goods which will support local families and help their household budgets stretch further.

How the new multi-million-pound retail park could look on a site near Tesco's in Broadbridge Heath

"The proposals will also help attract additional visitors, supporting the ‘local pound’, and having a positive impact on other businesses within the community.”

The development site, known as the Broadbridge Heath Depot, is owned and operated by the county council which declared it surplus to requirements in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new shops would create around 137 new jobs for local people and provide new facilities for the community, says the council.

It adds: “As a large brownfield and under used industrial site, it currently provides little utility for the community and does not maximise the site’s economic value. It has

also become an unattractive sight that needs rejuvenation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County council cabinet member for finance and property Jeremy Hunt said: "This opportunity will not only deliver new facilities and jobs for the community but will also support the local economy and provide a vital revenue stream for the council in order to support frontline services, at a time when local government finances have never been so stretched.”

A planning application is currently being prepared and is set to be submitted this spring. Ahead of this, the council says it is keen to hear views from the public by March 17. Residents can find out more and have their say by visiting www.broadbridgeretailpark.co.uk A public consultation event will be held on March 7 at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath, between 4-7pm.