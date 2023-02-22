Former glamour model and mum-of-five Katie Price has revealed how her home near Horsham has caused her ‘endless heartache.’

The reality star has told how her ‘mucky mansion’ house at Dial Post – once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude – had even led to threats.

“The police have now put me on high alert,” she said.

Katie spoke out on the Channel 4 TV show ‘Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion’ which was aired last night (Tuesday) when she also revealed her determination to turn the house into her dream family home.

Reality star Katie Price is currently starring in the Channel 4 TV show 'Katie Price's Mucky Mansion' in which she renovates her home near Horsham

The prgramme showed Katie and her family renovating the 19-room property which has stables, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

The mansion fell into disrepair three years ago after intruders ransacked the property and left taps running, causing water damage throughout the house.

Katie has already renovated a living area, the kitchen and two children’s bedrooms but many of the other rooms remain piled high with boxes, bags and clothing. “I’m a hoarder,” Katie admitted. “I have got loads of rubbish.”

But she’s determined to turn the top floor of the house into her own little haven with a bedroom, dressing room, cinema and lounge area.

Katy Price's Mucky Mansion is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 9pm

"There’s loads to do in this house,” she said. “Absolutely loads. It’s an absolute building site. It absolutely drives me mad.”

Katie, who has 8.5 million followers on social media, added: “My house has been subject to threats with men in balaclavas coming here. The police have now put me on high alert.”

She added: "This house has caused a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems I have had to deal with.”

She said she had thought of selling it. “I never wanted to be here,” she said, “but it just goes to show never give up. I am back in this house and it’s going to be better than ever.”