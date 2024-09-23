New nail salon set to open in Horsham
A new nail bar is planning to open in Horsham town centre.
The nail salon is being planned on the site of the former Non-Stop Party Shop which closed in July after being in the town for 25 years.
The premises have entrances onto Horsham’s Carfax and onto Middle Street.
There are a number of nail salons currently operating in Horsham, both in the town centre and in surrounding areas.
The party shop first announced back in April that it would be closing this summer but said that people could still shop on line and at its other branches in Kensington and Cobham.
