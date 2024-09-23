Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new nail bar is planning to open in Horsham town centre.

The nail salon is being planned on the site of the former Non-Stop Party Shop which closed in July after being in the town for 25 years.

The premises have entrances onto Horsham’s Carfax and onto Middle Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of nail salons currently operating in Horsham, both in the town centre and in surrounding areas.

A new nail salon is planned at the former premises of the Non Stop Party Shop in Horsham town centre

The party shop first announced back in April that it would be closing this summer but said that people could still shop on line and at its other branches in Kensington and Cobham.