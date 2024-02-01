A new natural burial ground is being planned on agricultural land in a Sussex village.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of equestrian land in Henfield into the burial ground.

There are proposals to include a single-storey pavilion, toilets, new tree planting, a pond and wildflower meadow on the site at Spring Acres in West End Lane.

Agents for the applicants, in a statement to the council, say: “The Government’s guidance for operators of Natural Burial Ground states that a natural burial is a term used to describe the burial of human remains where the burial area creates habitat for wildlife or preserves existing habitats – woodland, species rich meadows, orchards, etc – sustainably managed farmland, in-situ or adjacent aquatic habitats or improves and creates new habitats which are rich in wildlife – flora and fauna.”

They say that the burial ground ‘would be relatively low key which would potentially allow for the retention of a largely rural character to the site.’

And they say that the planned pavilion would be a lightweight ‘glass ceremony’ building with a ‘simple design appropriate to both the nature of the intended use and the wider landscape.’

They say that proposal would follow the success of the award-winning Clandon Wood Burial ground in Guildford.

