New Premier Inn hotel in West Sussex will not be used to house asylum seekers

Suggestions that a new Premier Inn hotel in Littlehampton could be used to house asylum seekers have been debunked.

Councillors have unanimously approved proposals for the transformation of the former Waitrose supermarket site on Avon Road into a 130-bedroom hotel, with an associated restaurant, parking and landscaping. The hotel chain plans to bring new jobs and investment to the area.

The application was discussed by Arun District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (August 6).

Louise Woodruff, property acquisitions manager at Whitbread, addressed the committee. She spoke of the main goal to create a quality and affordable hotel for guests.

She also responded to the myth that the hotel will be used to house asylum seekers.

The applicant said: "We don't provide accommodation for anyone seeking asylum in any of our Premier Inn hotels. We don't have a contract with the government to do so and we won't be seeking one.

"Premier Inn's focus is and always has been providing quality affordable accommodation for tourists, families and business travellers – this hotel will be no different."

Ms Woodruff said research by the company shows that there is a ‘clear demand’ for ‘good quality year-round visitor accommodation’ within Littlehampton.

She added: "For a decade, the former Waitrose site has stood vacant and we now have an opportunity to transform the site, securing the future of the site for Littlehampton, bringing renewed purpose and prosperity to the town centre.

"This new Premier Inn represents an investment of over 13 million pounds and will create around 30 permanent new jobs.

"We will focus our recruitment in the local area and work with the council and local job centres.

"We offer industry leading training a structured apprenticeship program work placements and the opportunity to grow a career with the UK’s largest hotel business.

"Furthermore, the hotel will bring new visitors to the town year-round – increasing footfall. More people in the town will spend money in the shops, restaurants and attractions, so this is a win for every local business. There is a calculated positive economic impact of £3.1 million per year

“It's about bringing a well-respected hospitality brand to the town attracting more visitors and contributing positively to the local infrastructure. Let's embrace this opportunity to breathe new life into a key site create jobs and boost the local economy.”

Planning permission was granted unanimously, subject to conditions, including an amendment to the CENP (Condition, Enforcement, Negotiation, and Planning Permission), environmental health agreement, a legal agreement and any minor amendments authorised by the group head of planning.