Green light for 130-bedroom Premier Inn hotel at former Waitrose site in Littlehampton

Councillors have unanimously approved proposals for a new Premier Inn hotel in Littlehampton.

Premier Inn owners Whitbread plans to redevelop the former Waitrose supermarket site on Avon Road into a 130-bedroom hotel, with an associated restaurant, parking and landscaping. The hotel chain plans to bring new jobs and investment to the area.

The former Waitrose store on Avon Road has been vacant since its closure in 2015. Whitbread’s proposed redevelopment in a new Premier Inn seeks to revitalise this prominent location, bringing it into long-term use and enhancing the town centre, while meeting the growing demand for high-quality, affordable hotel accommodation on the south coast.

The application was discussed by Arun District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (August 6).

The former Waitrose site in Avon Road, Littlehampton, could become a new hotel. Picture: Premier Inn

Planning officer Simon Davis, who presented the report, said: “This application proposes a new four-storey 130-bed hotel on the site of the former Waitrose store. Members will note there is a report update which comprises an additional letter of no objection. This also covers some proposed amendments to the construction management plan condition.

“The town council supports the application, as do most of the interested persons. There were, however, concerns raised by the council's conservation officer and by the conservation area advisory panel on design and heritage grounds.

“There is support for proposal from council's economic development officers. [West Sussex] Highways have asked for advised conditions after stating a preference that a traffic regulation order is applied for, concerning the delivery bay and that new dropped curbs and tactile paving are provided on Anchor Springs and East Street – to make it easier for the public to cross those roads or slightly easier.”

Mr Davis said officers ‘do have concerns with the design of the building’.

"For example, the south elevation we do not consider it achieves the proposed design concept of townhouses,” he added. “We feel the elevations are bland and lack sufficient detailing or the required level of detailing. The blank ground floor elevation that we talked about on the western end is also a concern.

“We take the view that the building will not fully respect the character of the area and will harm the nearby heritage assets. However, the harm is less than substantial and you can outweigh that with public benefits.

“The applicant has advised that the site owner will not increase their budget to enable the traffic regulation or the pedestrian improvements or any of our requested design changes to take place.

“In terms of parking, the site benefits from an existing 96 space car park and, whilst this is short of the 130 space requirement, it is a town centre location and visitors can arrive by train, bus or can park elsewhere in the town centre area.

"The site is in a flood risk area but no accommodations are proposed on the ground floor. The design includes flood resiliency resiliency measures. The Environment Agency have stated no objection.”

‘Weighing against the harm’ identified, the planning officer said, is the removal of ‘existing unsightly building’ that has been vacant for ten years.

He added: “It will increase public realm space, benefiting persons using the bus stops and the general public walking through the area.

“It will see general smartening up of this area with the creation of new active frontages – particularly on Anchor Springs where currently there is a very long blank ground floor frontage.

“It will have benefits to the vitality and viability of the town centre for new visitors and also the development will create new jobs.

"A refusal could result in the site remaining empty for a further period of time.”

Mr Davis recommend that the recommendation is approved, subject to conditions – including an amendment to the construction environmental management plan condition. That in itself is ‘subject to environmental health agreement’. A legal agreement would also be required, with any minor amendments authorised by the group head of planning.”

Applicant Louise Woodruff, from Whitbread’s, had three minutes to address the committee. She spoke of the main goal to create a quality and affordable hotel for guests.

She added: “Our research shows that there is a clear and met demand for good quality year-round visitor accommodation within Littlehampton.

"For a decade the former waitress site has stood vacant we now have an opportunity to transform the site with a new 130-bed hotel, securing the future of the site for Littlehampton, bringing renewed purpose and prosperity to the town centre.

"This new premier in represents an investment of over 13 million pounds and will create around 30 permanent new jobs.

"We will focus our recruitment in the local area and work with the council and local job centres.

"We offer industry leading training a structured apprenticeship program work placements and the opportunity to grow a career with the UK’s largest hotel business.

"Furthermore, the hotel will bring new visitors to the town year-round – increasing footfall. More people in the town will spend money in the shops, restaurants and attractions, so this is a win for every local business. There is a calculated positive economic impact of £3.1 million per year

“It's about bringing a well-respected hospitality brand to the town attracting more visitors and contributing positively to the local infrastructure. Let's embrace this opportunity to breathe new life into a key site create jobs and boost the local economy.”

Councillor Peggy Partridge said she was ‘pleased to hear’ about plans for a mural on a blank wall, adding: “That would be so lovely for the for all concerned.”

Vice-chairman councillor Sue Wallsgrove agreed. She said artwork would be very much appreciated as it ‘looks very bland in its current form’, adding: “Maybe get some local schoolchildren to design it.”

Councillor Paul Kelly wanted to ensure that any public artwork is first approved by councillors.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “It isn't the most exciting building – I'm sorry to say that – but simplicity can be beautiful in itself. It’s going to tidy the area up.

"The current Waitrose building has sat there now for many years and it's been subject to all sorts of problems. This is going to tidy it up and it's going to make a massive impact on that area.

"It's going to improve it so I whole-heartedly support this.

"I do appreciate the comment about some art being added. It would be lovely to have something like that and particularly with some engagement.

"I'm all for a bit of art made there in and around the car park to brighten things up a little bit – it would be great.”

Councillor Jill Long supported the application but added: “My only concern is where the buses stop.

“Is that going to impinge on people going in through that front door? I'm just trying to get the relationship sorted out in my head.”

Mr Davis reassured her that there ‘won’t be any conflict’.

Planning permission was granted unanimously, subject to conditions, including an amendment to the CENP (Condition, Enforcement, Negotiation, and Planning Permission), environmental health agreement, a legal agreement and any minor amendments authorised by the group head of planning.