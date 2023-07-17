A new restaurant, cafe and shop is getting set to open at a world-renowned site near Horsham.

The Knepp Estate at Dial Post is currently seeking a license from Horsham District Council to sell alcohol at the new premises – known as the Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop – in a converted 18th century Sussex barn next to a new courtyard garden.

It is planned to open the new premises, designed with the help of specialists to reduce the carbon footprint of the development, later this month.

Estate organisers say that the original Sussex barn has been restored by heritage building experts and incorporates reclaimed materials from across Knepp.

A new restaurant, cafe and shop is to open at the world-renowned Knepp Estate at Dial Post. Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean

It is powered by renewable energy and heated with ground source heat pumps. The whole site, including a carpark and courtyard, has been designed to collect run-off rainwater in a pond which will be pumped back into the site with the aim of being water neutral.

A spokesperson said: “The ‘wilded’ courtyard outside, designed by Knepp’s head gardener extraordinaire, Charlie Harpur, will welcome guests to sit at the end of one of our walks, or to enjoy breakfast or lunch in sunshine. Inside, the cafe and restaurant will offer intriguing spaces to dine, talk, relax, read, and unwind.

“We’ve designed the site for nature, with swallow and bat boxes in the eaves, stork nest platforms on our gate posts, and mud pools for house martins in the courtyard. We’ve even adjusted the angle of the rooves to create ideal nesting spots for birds.

