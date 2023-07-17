NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

New restaurant and shop set to open at world-renowned site near Horsham

A new restaurant, cafe and shop is getting set to open at a world-renowned site near Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

The Knepp Estate at Dial Post is currently seeking a license from Horsham District Council to sell alcohol at the new premises – known as the Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop – in a converted 18th century Sussex barn next to a new courtyard garden.

It is planned to open the new premises, designed with the help of specialists to reduce the carbon footprint of the development, later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Estate organisers say that the original Sussex barn has been restored by heritage building experts and incorporates reclaimed materials from across Knepp.

Most Popular
A new restaurant, cafe and shop is to open at the world-renowned Knepp Estate at Dial Post. Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLeanA new restaurant, cafe and shop is to open at the world-renowned Knepp Estate at Dial Post. Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean
A new restaurant, cafe and shop is to open at the world-renowned Knepp Estate at Dial Post. Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean

It is powered by renewable energy and heated with ground source heat pumps. The whole site, including a carpark and courtyard, has been designed to collect run-off rainwater in a pond which will be pumped back into the site with the aim of being water neutral.

A spokesperson said: “The ‘wilded’ courtyard outside, designed by Knepp’s head gardener extraordinaire, Charlie Harpur, will welcome guests to sit at the end of one of our walks, or to enjoy breakfast or lunch in sunshine. Inside, the cafe and restaurant will offer intriguing spaces to dine, talk, relax, read, and unwind.

Have you read? Construction of new Horsham Aldi supermarket faces more delays

“We’ve designed the site for nature, with swallow and bat boxes in the eaves, stork nest platforms on our gate posts, and mud pools for house martins in the courtyard. We’ve even adjusted the angle of the rooves to create ideal nesting spots for birds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Knepp Estate – owned by Sir Charles Burrell and his wife Isabella Tree – is renowned for its pioneering rewilding project.

Related topics:SussexIsabella Tree
Follow us