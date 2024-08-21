Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Mediterranean restaurant is getting set to open in a Sussex village.

The restaurant – The Village Taverna – is on the site of the former Lloyds Bank in High Street, Storrington. The owners are currently applying for a premises licence from Horsham District Council.

The restaurant describes itself as “offering a sophisticated dining experience serving Mediterranean dishes, global wines and premium craft cocktails.”

Restaurant owners are asking the council for the premises licence to take effect from September 1.