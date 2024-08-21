New restaurant set to open in Sussex village
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new Mediterranean restaurant is getting set to open in a Sussex village.
The restaurant – The Village Taverna – is on the site of the former Lloyds Bank in High Street, Storrington. The owners are currently applying for a premises licence from Horsham District Council.
The restaurant describes itself as “offering a sophisticated dining experience serving Mediterranean dishes, global wines and premium craft cocktails.”
Have you read? South Downs shop faces licence suspension amid allegations of selling vapes and alcohol to children
Restaurant owners are asking the council for the premises licence to take effect from September 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.