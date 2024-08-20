South Downs shop faces licence suspension amid allegations of selling vapes and alcohol to children
West Sussex Trading Standards are seeking a review from Horsham District Council of a licence held by convenience store Martin Newsagents in Steyning High Street.
In a report to the council’s licensing committee, trading standards say that they were contacted by a member of the public in May alleging that the shop had been regularly selling vapes to under-age children over a six month period.
And in June, trading standards say they received information from a teacher alleging that the shop had sold a four-pack of San Miguel beer to a 16-year-old.
It led trading standards to set up a ‘test purchase’ earlier this month when a 16-year-old volunteer bought a can of pre-mixed Jack Daniels and Coke and was not asked his age. He was even encouraged, say trading standards, to buy more because it was part of a three for two promotion.
The member of staff who sold the alcohol to the boy said it was policy to question anyone who looked under 25 but he had not done it on that occasion.
Trading standards are now asking the council’s licensing committee to consider a review of the shop’s licence ‘to limit further criminal activity’ and to act as a deterrent to other operators.
They say the shop has ‘failed in its responsibilities to protect children from harm.’
They suggest a three-month licence suspension ‘to ensure a proper review of procedures and to allow for additional training to be undertaken.’
