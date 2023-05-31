A new Sainsbury’s store opened for the first time today (Wednesday) in a Sussex village.

The supermarket chain bought the former Knight’s Budgens building in Henfield last year and has spent three months completing comprehensive upgrade works.

All 34 employees from the original store have stayed to become new Sainsbury’s staff. A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “They will continue to serve and help customers as part of Sainsbury’s Henfield Local.”

Local community representatives joined staff and customers to celebrate the store’s launch this morning (Wednesday) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the new-look shop.

A new Sainsbury's store opened today in Henfield

It will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The new Sainsbury’s is one of the retailer’s ‘Neighbourhood Hub’ stores whose size sits between convenience stores and supermarkets.

The spokesperson added: “Their specifically curated product ranges, as well as carefully selected locations in communities throughout the UK, aim to give customers access to everything they need to complete a weekly shop locally. Their vision is to be the best ‘in neighbourhood’ one-stop offer, with great value, product choice and community at their heart.”

Customers can now also take advantage of a new Click & Collect service.

Inside the new Henfield Sainsbury's which opened today

Sainsbury’s Henfield Local will be part of the retailer’s Food Donation Programme, where stores partner with local organisations to redistribute surplus food to those who need it most.

The new Local will continue to work with Horsham District Foodbank, which worked with the previous store, via Sainsbury’s wider partnership with food donation charity Neighbourly.

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said: “We’re excited to have launched our tenth Neighbourhood Hub store this morning following a major investment, giving the local community in Henfield the chance to experience Sainsbury’s fantastic product offer from one of our latest format stores.”

Liam Parris, Sainsbury’s Henfield Local store manager, said: “I know the people of Henfield have been looking forward to today’s opening and it’s been great to welcome them through our doors.

"I’m delighted that the entire team has decided to become part of the Sainsbury’s family and I’m really proud of my colleagues for the way they have pulled together to help get everything ready.