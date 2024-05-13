Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new sauna has opened on the Knepp Estate – home of the world-renowned pioneering rewilding project – near Horsham.

Kindred Sauna is situated at the estate’s campsite and yoga garden and is nestled under the arms of an ancient oak and on the banks of a wild swimming pond.

It is the brainchild of NHS sonographer Marianne Drake who hit on the idea of building a movable sauna "so that we could spread the good word of the wonder of a simple sauna. It is an affordable and quick way to gain a whole myriad of health benefits, not to mention ways to connect with friends, have nice chats with strangers, and genuinely feel wonderful.”

Mum-of-two Marianne, who works at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath and the Royal County Hospital in Brighton, first wanted to have a sauna in her garden with the idea of inviting friends and neighbours to use it. “But then I thought, how about the wider community?,” she said. “Everyone needs sauna in their life.”

She said everyone needs access to “good quality sauna, regardless of age or location. It’s how we are going to survive our dismal winters, it’s how we can learn to calm our body and spirit, ready for our crazy busy lives. I genuinely feel it changes us every time we have a sauna.”

She said that Kindred Sauna at Knepp “works like a mini spa day, that you can access affordably for an hour, rather than a once a year special treat.

"I pinch myself that it’s in such a beautiful place,” she added.

It offers a nordic style wood fired sauna – and to cool off, customers can have a cold shower or are welcome to swim in Knepp’s wild swimming pond.

The five-seat sauna is open on Thursdays and Saturdays – although more are planned in the future – and customers can book privately with friends or try a community slot.